Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

