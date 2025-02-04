AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.95 and traded as high as C$19.30. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 57,027 shares.

Several analysts have commented on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$441.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

