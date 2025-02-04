Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.8044 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

