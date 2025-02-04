Blossom Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Visa by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V stock opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.27.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

