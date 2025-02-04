Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,604 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $64,016,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tapestry by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,244,070 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after acquiring an additional 539,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $357,732,000 after acquiring an additional 272,007 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,491 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 184,519 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. TD Cowen lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.