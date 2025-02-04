Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $697.46 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $710.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.39, for a total value of $9,035,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,918,094.69. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. The trade was a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,878 shares of company stock valued at $416,269,904. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.