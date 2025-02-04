Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.74 and a 200 day moving average of $293.27. The stock has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

