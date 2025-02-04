Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 5.3% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Broadcom by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,042.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 948,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,573,000 after acquiring an additional 865,238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,136.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 986.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

AVGO opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

