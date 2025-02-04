Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $297.68

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $292.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.36 and a 200-day moving average of $301.04. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Humana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 44.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Humana by 113.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 181.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

