Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $166.00

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

