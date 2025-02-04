Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $72.31

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,283,000 after acquiring an additional 645,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

