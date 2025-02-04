Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $47.38

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:POR opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 82,743 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

