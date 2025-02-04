BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 83.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

