Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.46 and traded as high as C$9.70. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 662,224 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$925.13 million, a PE ratio of -95.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.60 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -340.00%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.