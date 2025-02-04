Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,807,000 after purchasing an additional 727,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,116,000 after buying an additional 3,312,442 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.