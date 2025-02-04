Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.64 and traded as high as C$57.87. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$57.25, with a volume of 4,550,268 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.64.

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

