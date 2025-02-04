Cantor Fitzgerald Has Optimistic View of KLA FY2025 Earnings

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $31.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $30.08. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $30.80 per share.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $740.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.33. KLA has a 1 year low of $595.86 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 538.5% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 655.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
