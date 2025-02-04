Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

