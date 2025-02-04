Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,263 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,202.96. The trade was a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,307. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

