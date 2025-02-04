Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 423.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.