Caprock Group LLC Buys 12,565 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 236.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.88.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $883.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.