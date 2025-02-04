Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,511 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

