Caprock Group LLC Buys 578 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

