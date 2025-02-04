Caprock Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 76.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

