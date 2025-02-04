Caprock Group LLC Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 20,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

