Caprock Group LLC Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.06 and a 1-year high of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

