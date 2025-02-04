Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 124.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 256,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,195,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 64.3% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

CVS Health stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

