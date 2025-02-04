Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock worth $8,735,936 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

