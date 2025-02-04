Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $260.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

