Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Banco Santander by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 159,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Banco Santander by 111.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 372,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after buying an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 143.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 47.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 668,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 214,868 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

