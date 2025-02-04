Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:DEO opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $113.99 and a twelve month high of $154.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.