Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $113.99 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

