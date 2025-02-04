Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LYV opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.