Caprock Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 617.3% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4,601.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. This trade represents a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

