Caprock Group LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Brookfield Trading Down 3.1 %

BN opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

