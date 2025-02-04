Caprock Group LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 367.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

