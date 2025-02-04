Caprock Group LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 474,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 53,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 240,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 970,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,186,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 168,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

