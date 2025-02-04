Caprock Group LLC Has $846,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 541,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 405,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

