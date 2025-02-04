Caprock Group LLC Has $955,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $238.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.56.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

