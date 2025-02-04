Caprock Group LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.61. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

