Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

