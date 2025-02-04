Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.93 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

