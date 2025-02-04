Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 522,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $6,203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 59,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.80 to $30.90 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

