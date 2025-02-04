Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $3,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 14.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,041.30. This represents a 17.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,970 shares of company stock worth $10,862,061 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

