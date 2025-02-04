Caprock Group LLC Invests $775,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

