Caprock Group LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

