Caprock Group LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 833,080 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 965,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in GSK by 420.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 564,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 456,319 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

GSK stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

