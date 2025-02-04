Caprock Group LLC Purchases 43,165 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 280.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

