Caprock Group LLC Purchases 731 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DoorDash by 5,396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 651,525 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DASH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.39.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of -424.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $192.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,927,663.66. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock valued at $181,434,201. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.