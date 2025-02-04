Caprock Group LLC Purchases 8,238 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Corteva by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Corteva by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

