Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.