Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $85,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
